Police Places N500,000 Bounty On Notorious Oyo Serial Killer Who Escaped From Custody

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has said they will reward anyone who can give useful information on the whereabouts of the serial killer, Sunday Shodipe who escaped from police custody on Sunday, with N500,000.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi.

According to him, “ the handsome reward of N500,000 awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe”.

19-year-old Sunday Shodipe was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on 17th July 2020, however, he later escaped from police custody on 11th August 2020.

CP Nwachuwu added, “Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest Police Station for necessary action.”

Similarly, the Police Command also gave out phone lines to the public, through which they can be reached if any useful information comes up. lines are 08035632410 and 07066003536.

