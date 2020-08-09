Apapa will open to traffic in October -Sanwo-Olu

By Oziegbe Okoeki

All road constructions and network leading to Apapa, the nation’s port city, will be completed by October, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured.

He said the traffic being experienced in the axis will be cleared once the projects are completed.

Sanwo-Olu spoke with reporters after a tour of Apapa and all the network of roads and bridges connecting its environs.

The Governor visited the Costain bridge, Alaka bridge, Ijora bridge, Marine bridge, Liverpool, Lilipond, Mile 2 etc.

He said there was need to overhaul the entire Apapa system to improve journey time in and out.

He said the port authority is building another port in Lekki in collaboration with Lagos State Government, which will be ready in two years to ease the pressure in Apapa.

He said the government is also in discussion with stakeholders and some private owners to create proper holding bay and with the call system get trucks out of the way and free the roads for easy movement.

He assured the government, will in a methodical order, develop the whole of Apapa to make it more attractive than it was.

“We are working with various stakeholders and we need to sit together to understand what their challenges are and how best to address the challenges.

“As a government we have a commitment and a sense of responsibility to our people and we must bring about an operation in efficiency system where we do not continue to experience this permanent gridlock that is typical of Apapa and also to be able to regenerate the improvement of the roads and bring proper life back to Apapa,” Sanwo-Olu said.

