APC Chieftain, Babatunde Oke is Dead

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke, has passed away.

Oke, who is serving his second term in the council died early Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 from complications arising from COVID-19.

Sources said that Oke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sick for sometime but recovered, only for the sickness to relapsed late last week due to the stress he went through during the last Sallah break where he was reported to have exposed himself again.

He was rushed to an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually died this morning.

He did a lot of awareness on COVID-19 in the council during his lifetime, according to residents in the council.

Meanwhile, the foreign Affairs Minister, Geofrey Onyeama has recovered from coronavirus after three-week of isolation.

He tested positive on July 19 and proceeded to an isolation centre for treatment.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Onyeama announced: “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”

