APC clears Ondo council poll

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winners in 14 out of 18 local government areas in Ondo State.

Seven political parties participated in the exercise on Saturday.

Announcing the election results on Sunday afternoon, Chairman of Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) Prof. Yomi Dinakin said there was no contest in five local governments.

Dinakin, who declared APC candidates winner of the elections in the five local government areas, said it was in line with the electoral act.

He stated he acted within the law which stated that where there are no contests, any candidate validly nominated should be declared winner.

He listed the five local governments to include Akoko North East where Mr. Omojola Asimiyu emerged; Ose LG Dennis Adekunle; Ifedore LG Alex Akinyemi Oladimeji; Odigbo LGA Akinsurojo Margret and Irele LG Segun Ajimatokin.

Other local governments where the APC won were Ese-Odo where Folawole Sibasi polled 29,360. In Akoko South East, the APC candidate, Paul Adorujoye scored 14, 174 votes

Barr. Gbenga Olaniyi garnered 24,238 votes in Akure South; Olamigoke Olatuwase got 40,009 votes in Ilaje while Akisuroje Temitayo got 13,250 votes in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo.

In Okitipupa the APC candidate, Akinrinwa Igbekele got 34,721 votes; Akinsulire Ebenezer got 54,292 to win in Ondo West; Chief Adegbegi Samuel garnered 48,742 to win in Owo while Bankole Ogbesetoye got 10,541 votes to win in Akure North.

Other local governments were results were being expected at Akoko North West, Idanre Akoko South West and Ondo East.

Dinakin said results of the remaining four local governments would be announced by 7pm after which certificates of return would be presented to the winners.