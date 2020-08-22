APC inaugurates reconciliation committee for agrieved members in Imo, Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated a five-member reconciliation committee, headed by Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Imo and Ogun.

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, inaugurated the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee are Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

Mala-Buni expressed confidence in the committee’s individual and collective capacities in executing the assignment with sense of fairness, justice and responsibility, placing party interest above personal interests.

“The ongoing reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress, will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

“Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party.

“You are enjoined to be guided by the terms of reference as contained in your letters of appointment,” he said.

Responding, Badaru thanked the party leadership for giving the committee members opportunity to serve the party, saying that the committee would make aggrieved members to see the need for the reconciliation.

“Strengthening and making the party strong is more important than individual interest and I’m sure they will see that and they will agree to come to table and resolve all differences.

“And then we will have one single party that is committed and dedicated to fight for the people and continue to help people of Imo and Ogun States,” he said.

According to him, the present management of the party is very sincere in the development of the party.

“Once, you are sincere, honest and straight forward, you fear nothing. I’m sure that the two states will see sincerity of purpose.

“They will see the need to come together and continue to build the party in the interest of all,” Badaru said.

