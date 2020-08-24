APC moves to take over South South, reconciles Amaechi, Sylva

By Omeiza Ajayi

Indications emerged on Monday that the subtle political rivalry between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister o State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva may have been laid to rest following a meeting with the national leadership of the party.

Both ministers had separately arrived the national secretariat of the party at about 2pm and met with the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

Although the meeting did not last long, Amaechi told journalists that; “we have agreed that both of us will work together”. Sylva who stood besides Amaechi, however, declined comments.

At the meeting which was held behind closed doors, Buni charged the ministers to work together and lead the Party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members and reposition the Party, particularly in the South-South region.

Ahead of the Governorship elections in Niger Delta states of Edo and Ondo as well as legislative By-Elections in Bayelsa and Cross River states, Buni also charged the Ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC is victorious.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena on his part described the development as “another solid milestone in the achievement of the mandate given to the Governor Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to reconcile party members and reposition the party”.

While the actual cause of disagreement between the two ministers remains in the realm of speculations, there are reports that earlier attempts by Amaechi to control the levers of the party in the South-South in 2014 had led to a backlash from Sylva who elected to control the party structure in his home state, Bayelsa.

Vanguard News Nigeria