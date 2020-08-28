APC Picks Former Polaris Bank MD, Tokunbo Abiru, As Flag-Bearer For Lagos East Senatorial Elections

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, is the party’s consensus candidate for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Abiru was stepping down as MD of Polaris Bank after completing his second tenure at the bank.

The party’s state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, gave the confirmation in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He said the choice of Abiru, who recently stepped down as CEO of Polaris Bank, was agreed upon by party elders, including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Salami said Abiru had been successfully screened at the party secretariat, adding that all the other aspirants had stepped down for him in agreement with the party.

Mr Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party; it is confirmed.

“The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; all the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement, it was a unanimous decision, “he said.

Salami said the party would notwithstanding, still follow the process of affirmation to validate the choice of Abiru as the APC flag bearer for Lagos East Senatorial District.

On Kosofe 2 state constituency bye-election which will also hold on Oct. 31, Salami said the party’s candidate would soon emerge.

He said a lot of work was going on to produce an acceptable flagbearer for the state constituency election.

Salami described APC as the party of the people, saying the party will win both the senatorial and state constituency bye-elections.

NAN reports that the Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Sen. Bayo Osinowo, representing the area, on June 15.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) also declared the Kosofe 2 state constituency seat vacant following the death of Mr Tunde Braimoh, the lawmaker representing the area, on July 10

