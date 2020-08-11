APC Refutes Certificate Scandal Against Pastor Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the allegations bordering on submission of falsified certificates against its candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Abudu Ganiyu.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the African Democratic Party (ADP) filed a fresh suit at the Federal High Court Abuja seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) from contesting the Edo State gubernatorial election slated for September 19, 2020.

Details of the suit filed

The ADP alleged that the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC presented forged documents to the INEC

According to the court documents sighted by The Street Journal, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC who goes by the name AUDU ABUDU GANIYU presented to the INEC a Voters Card which bears the name AUDU ABDUL GANIYU.

Similarly, he also presented a WASSCE/GCE certificate bearing the name AUDU AHUDU GANEYU to the INEC.

Again, the Deputy Governorship candidate presented to the INEC an APC Membership card bearing the name AUDU GANI.

The ADP based on the suit asked the Court to interpret the certificates and declare that the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC has presented forged certificates to INEC, which violates Section 182(1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( As Amended).

APC and Pastor Ize-Iyamu refute the allegations

The APC and Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s legal team, Ehiogie WEST-Idahosa, has refuted the allegations contained in the suit, saying that the Deputy Governorship candidate, Abudu Ganiyu did not present forged documents and that both candidates are qualified to run the elections.

In the letter dated 12th August 2020 and exclusively seen by The Street Journal, the APC maintains that the name description Abudu Audu Ganiyu contained in certificates submitted to the INEC rightly belongs to him, noting that variations in the names were only abbreviations.

“The name description of Abudu Ganiyu Audu contained on his educational qualifications submitted to the INEC for the said election correctly belongs to him and in some cases are abbreviations or synonyms of his name.

“Even at that, those abbreviations and synonyms have been validly reconciled with his name via the appropriate instrument duly issued by the relevant Court as prescribed by the Supreme Court in Appeal No SC/1/2020, PDP Vs Eremienyo&3 ORS,” the letter read in part.

Below is a copy of the letter

