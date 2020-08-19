APC Resolves Leadership Crisis In Cross River

A file photo of APC flags.

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved the lingering leadership crisis in the Cross River State chapter of the party.

This followed a meeting of the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, and party stakeholders over the factional and long-standing political disputes in the state.

The meeting, which held on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, held at the instance of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that deliberations at the meeting centred on the leadership of the party in Cross River State, where the two factions led by Etim John and John Ochalla respectively, were in contention.

Senator Akpanudoedehe, after hearing presentations from parties, stressed the need for those present to come to an amicable resolution.

He explained that it was important for members to unite together to prepare the APC for the fast-approaching elections in Cross River.

At the end of deliberations, Senator Matthew Mbu was unanimously mandated to assume the office of the Cross River State Chairman of the Party.

The decision was subsequently approved by the Governor Buni led APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Commendably, the two factional chairmen have expressed relief at having been able to sink their differences in the interest of moving the party forward in the state,” the statement said.

Some of the key stakeholders of the APC in Cross River who attended the meeting included the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba; Senator Victor Egba; Senator John Enoh; Senator Mbu; Senator Bassey Otu; Larry Odey; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani; and former APC National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

Other are Akin Ricketts, Mary Eta, Eteyen Umanah, Odey Ochicha, Wabilly Nyiam, Adie Ferdinand, John Odey, Alex Egbona, Phillip Obin, and Bassey Nkposong.