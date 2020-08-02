APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Uzodinma, others

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo on Sunday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The group also endorsed the sterling performances of Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu in the discharge of their assignments.

Declaring what the group called “vote of absolute confidence” at a media briefing in Abuja, the leader of the stakeholders Prince Eze Madumere said the Governor has excelled in service delivery and developmental projects and programmes within the short time of his administration.

The former Deputy Governor said: “We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.

“We the stakeholders of the party, as party faithful, shall continue to support the APC-led government of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and we will continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

Reacting to the alleged factionalisation of the party in the state, the stakeholders said after the 2019 elections the Imo State APC has become one with Uzodinma as the leader.

“Every faction of Imo State APC has collapsed its structure to the governor who is the leader of the party in Imo State and the South East,” they said.

The group also described the purported grand reception for former Governor Emeka Ihedioha at Owerri Airport last week as inconsequential.

Some of the members of the stakeholders include Sen. Osita Izunaso; Imo APC Caretaker Chairman Prince Marcus Nlemigbo; Princess Gloria Akobundu; Princess Mirian Onuoha; Hon. Goodluck Opia; Hon. Donatus Ozoemena; Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Others were: Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi.

