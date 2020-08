APC to screen aspirants for legislative bye-elections in eight states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed August 26 and 27 for the screening of aspirants jostling to flag its tickets in the October 31 concurrent legislative bye-elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its statement released two weeks ago, the INEC had registered its readiness to conduct bye-elections to fill vacant legislative seats in 12 states and national assembly.

Most of the seats were declared vacant due to the demise of their previous occupants while some resigned for higher positions or appointments. One of such instances is Douye Diri, who was formerly representing the Bayelsa at the national assembly before ‘fate’ through Supreme Court’s judgement declared him governor after saving the APC governor-elect, David Lyon.

Giving the parties between August 24 and September 8 conduct their candidates, the commission named Bayelsa Central, Bayelsa West, Cross River North, Imo North, Lagos East and Plateau South senatorial districts among the affected the twelve constituencies in across 8 states in Nigeria.

The states constituencies also included in its schedule include Nganzai and Bayo state constituency (Borno) Obudu State Constituency (Cross River), Kosofe II state constituency (Lagos), Bakura state constituency (Zamfara) and Ibaji state constituency (Kogi).

The APC, on its schedule of activities released on Monday ahead of the slated bye-elections, named a seven-member screening committee and five-member appeal committee for each of the affected states.

It slated Friday, August 28, for publication of claims and objections while Tuesday, September 1, 2020, has been scheduled for screening appeal.

The APC primaries for the aspirants jostling for the vacant political offices have been fixed to hold on September 3, 2020, while its appeal will hold two days after.

As released by the party’s deputy national spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, below are the names of the APC committee members across the affected states:

LIST OF SCREENING AND APPEAL COMMITTEES

IMO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT, IMO STATE

(Screening Committee)

1. Dr. Lawrence Chukwu – Chairman

2. Engr. Uduakobong Okpoho – Secretary

3. Jonathan Modi – Member

4. Hon. Zakari Angulu Dobi – Member

5. Michael Jegede – Member

6. Isioma Theodara Ndah – Member

7. Barr. Ibrahim Bello – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Prof. Etok Ekanem – Chairman

2. Barr. Femi Victor Motojesi – Secretary

3. Hon. Garba Usman Funtua – Member

4. Bolaji Omonori Victor – Member

5. Alhaji Adams Yakubu – Member

BORNO STATE

NGANZAI STATE CONSTITUENCY AND BAYO STATE CONSTITUENCY

(Screening Committee)

1. Alh. Abubakar Mallam – Chairman

2. Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – Secretary

3. Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji – Member

4. Omobolaji Motunrayo – Member

5. Musa Shelleng – Member

6. Nasir Umar Garba – Member

7. Prince (Engr.) Dare Joseph – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Engr. Suleiman Rabiu Bichi – Chairman

2. Barr. Yakubu Bashir – Secretary

3. Barr. Yakubu A. H. Ruba – Member

4. Barr. Dallas Ebeli – Member

5. Muhammed Hassan Jigirya – Member

LAGOS STATE

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT AND

KOSOFE II STATE CONSTITUENCY

(Screening Committee)

1. Hon. Adamu Usman – Chairman

2. Alh. Sule Alao – Secretary

3. Dr. Zakeri Muhammad – Member

4. Amb. Fidel M. Anyegu – Member

5. Chief Samuel Ogbuku – Member

6. Dr. Kamel Isa Olu – Member

7. Husseini Momoh – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Solomon Nyaze – Chairman

2. Hon. Adelowo Adebiyi – Secretary

3. Alh. Abdulmunaf Muhammed – Member

4. Hon. Sunday J. Chukwu – Member

5. Safiya Bala – Member

PLATEAU SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT, PLATEAU STATE

(Screening Committee)

1. Salisu Muktari – Chairman

2. Obianuju Brenda Oji – Secretary

3. Adie Ferdinard Aisu – Member

4. Dada Olusegun – Member

5. Bolaji Afeez Repete – Member

6. Rt. (Hon.) Eugene Odo – Member

7. Auwalu Abdulmalik – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Trever Aginde – Chairman

2. Abdullahi Haruna – Secretary

3. Fatima Zarah Umar – Member

4. Barr. Iliyasu Runka – Member

5. Opaluwa Omera – Member

BAKURA STATE CONSTITUENCY, ZAMFARA STATE

(Screening Committee)

1. Dr. Ibrahim Mara – Chairman

2. Amb. Ahmed Malam Madori – Secretary

3. Barr. Bashir Maidugu – Member

4. Mrs. Helen Bendega – Member

5. Danlami Zuru – Member

6. Aliyu Bature – Member

7. Kunle Busari – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa – Chairman

2. Abdulrahman Baffa Yola – Secretary

3. Idris Bah Madu – Member

4. Zuwaira S. Bakori – Member

5. Mamman Isa Azare – Member

IBAJI STATE CONSTITUENCY, KOGI STATE

(Screening Committee)

1. Ohikere Gogo Asmail – Chairman

2. Sen. John Danboyi – Secretary

3. Okomoda Raphael – Member

4. Hajiya Fatima Audu – Member

5. Shettima Abaji – Member

6. Kiyenna J. Mizim – Member

7. Hon. Maikudi Bature – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji – Chairman

2. Nasiha Hassan – Secretary

3. Febian Ekpo – Member

4. Yahaya Suleiman – Member

5. Barr. Hassan Abubakar II – Member

BAYELSA STATE

BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT AND BAYELSA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

(Screening Committee)

1. Prof. Steven Oseni – Chairman

2. Engr. R.S. Bichi – Secretary

3. Barr. Kunle Sulaiman – Member

4. Chief Cosmas Maduba – Member

5. Ife Adebayo – Member

6. Kolade Lawal – Member

7. Hajiya Yahanasu Buba – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Mall. Ahmed Sajoh – Chairman

2. Hon. Engr. Garba M. Gulma – Secretary

3. Chief (Mrs.) Betty Efekoda – Member

4. David ThankGod – Member

5. Hon. Motunrayo Akintomide – Member

CROSS RIVER STATE

CROSS RIVER NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT AND OBUDU STATE CONSTITUENCY

(Screening Committee)

1. Asipa Kaoli Olusanya – Chairman

2. Nike Omoworare – Secretary

3. Hon. Maduka N. Anun – Member

4. Afolabi Aseyomi O. – Member

5. Hon. Musa B. Kamale – Member

6. Muhammed Ali Mashi – Member

7. Dr. (Mrs.) Rachael Akpabio – Member

(Screening Appeal Committee)

1. Abubakar Isa Funtua – Chairman

2. Chief Ben Eche – Secretary

3. Chief Funsho O. – Member

4. Muhammed Sani Ibrahim – Member

5. Alh. Attah M. Rangem – Member

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)