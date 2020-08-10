APC wins Nasarawa by-election

From Linus Oota, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ismail Danbaba, winner of the Nasarawa State constituency bye-election.

Declaring the result on Saturday night, the returning officer, Iiyasu Umar said Danbaba scored 7,475 to defeat Bage Nuhu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 4,608 votes.

Umar stated that 12,217 total votes were cast and valid votes were 12,083, with 134 votes rejected.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Danbaba promised effective representation to his people and thanked the people for voting for him.

The election followed the death of Sulieman Adamu of the APC who it was alleged died of COVID-19 in April 2020.

