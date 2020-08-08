APC wooing me to return, but I’ll not leave PDP — Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been making overtures to him to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Governor who disclosed this yesterday during the State Elective Congress of the PDP in Makurdi said after consulting with his friends and allies he had made up his mind to remain with his PDP family and a party he gave his all to build.

The Governor said, “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that I am leaving the PDP and this is far from the truth.

“I told then I’ll come and ask you (the state congress); Do you want me to decamp to APC?”

The question which was followed by a resounding “no, no, no”, prompted the Governor to respond, “so, I am comfortable with my people the PDP and I will remain in PDP.

“I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I have consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”

While commending the party for standing with him at all times he assured that he would not let the PDP down adding, “I’ll not fail you, we shall continue to be victorious.

“By the grace of God, our party will sustain the gains of 2019, through to 2023 because the successes we have recorded were made possible by the support of our party members.

Earlier, Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the congress, Ambassador Tukur Mani noted that the election which was shifted to August because of the outbreak of COVID-19 provided members the opportunity to galvanise and reorganised the party for greater successes in the state.

He commended Governor Ortom for ensuring a peaceful process in his state.

