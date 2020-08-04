APC working towards having data bank for members – Sen. Ali

Sen. Abba Ali, a member of the APC National Caretaker Committee, says the party is working towards having a data bank for all its members.

Ali, wno is the committee member representing North West, stated this when he received the Kangiwa Ward APC Chairman who paid him a congratulatory visit in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, when the names of members are captured, it will make access to details of members easy through the punch of a button.

He said that the data bank would carry along all members including the stakeholders and also make it easy for administrative purposes.

The member reiterated the committee’s commitment in bringing together and uniting all members, adding that reconciliatory process was on and achieving the desired goals.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing series of measures to revamp the economy and reduce the suffering caused by covid 19 pandemic to Nigerians.

“Among the programmes introduced by the APC led government include introduction of Digital economy, new N-power programme, Special Public Work consisting of 774,000 Jobs.

“Others are COVID-19 loan through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, which is a clear indication of the passion, dedication and selfless leadership style of Buhari led APC government,” he said.

Ali assured that as economic development had been part of the top priority of the government, “we will continue to pray and support the rare economic initiatives designed to change the future of incoming generations.

“I am appealing to all Nigerians to support economic transformation of President Muhammadu Buhari by judicious utilization of the financial packages received from Federal Government.

“Recently, we witnessed reduction of attacks on innocent Nigerians from armed bandits, this is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our security agencies who are out to protect lives and properties.

“By the special Grace of God, soon the insecurity will be over and all IDPs across the country will return to their respective destinations to continue with their normal day to day activities,” he said.

He said Nigerians should be expecting a new reformed APC, eagerly waiting to meet the yearning and aspirations of the electorate.

“APC in the North West and the National Caretaker Committee are working so hard for the spirit of oneness and a greater Nigeria.

“I urged all Nigerians to continue supporting this noble course of APC which is working for the overall interest of the citizens,” he said.

Vanguard

The post APC working towards having data bank for members – Sen. Ali appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...