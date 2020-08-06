APC youths vow to send Obaseki packing

Our Reporter

THE youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, has vowed to send Governor Godwin Obaseki packing from the Government House on September 19.

They spoke during the inauguration of the youth wing of the APC Governorship Candidate Campaign Council in Esan West and Owan West local governments.

The Director General, Youths’ and Students’ Mobilisation for the Campaign Council, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, who inaugurated the youth wing, said the party aimed to record 99 per cent victory in the election.

Idahosa, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, urged the coordinators of the youth wing to take the manifesto of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, titled ‘SIMPLE Agenda’, to all nooks and crannies of their councils.

Appealing to them to eschew violence as they go about the campaign, Idahosa said they must be resolute in their quest to ensure victory for the party.

Like this: Like Loading...