APC’s ‘abysmal’ performance brightens our chances in 2023 – PDP scribe

The dismal system of administration by the APC across the country will make it easy for PDP to reclaim its lost mandate, National Secretary of the leading opposition party, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has said.

Speaking in Katsina during the inauguration of the party’s newly elected officials, Tsauri said no right-thinking person would vote for APC, not only in Katsina State, but across the country.

He said, APC had openly demonstrated its incapability and compounded the woes of the people adding that “Katsina people were disappointed with the grave failure of the ruling party in the state to tackle the prevailing security challenges orchestrated by bandits and infrastructural decay in the state.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the newly inaugurated executive, Salisu Majigiri said the successful completion of the state congresses was a manifestation of good tidings for the party come 2023 in the state.

Also speaking, the party’s 2019 governorship candidate, Sen Yakubu Lado, urged the members to support the new leadership of the party.

