By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to appoint credible Niger Deltans to head the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP).

Coordinator of Ijaws in Oil and Gas, Ebipams Johnny, (Aluta Bishop) said this will avert the disruption of oil and gas operations as threatened recently, by several host communities in the oil-rich region.

Read Also: Niger Delta students appreciate Buhari on payment of scholars

Johnny told The Nation at the weekend that recent events in the three Federal Government parastatals call for concern.

Johnny said that since the beginning of the current administration, the people had called for the appointment of credible individuals who are products of the emancipation struggle, to drive development across the Niger Delta.

The post ‘Appoint credible N’ Deltans’ appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...