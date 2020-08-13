Vaccines can take years to develop and test but many countries have accelerated efforts in a bid to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The post Argentina says it reached a deal to produce Oxford COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Vaccines can take years to develop and test but many countries have accelerated efforts in a bid to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The post Argentina says it reached a deal to produce Oxford COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Comments