Arkansas jogger, 25, is found murdered near her home two days after she went missing

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:12 EDT, 22 August 2020 | Updated: 18:32 EDT, 22 August 2020

A 25-year-old woman who disappeared while jogging in Arkansas has been found murdered near her home.

Police said the body of Sydney Sutherland was discovered in Newport on Friday, following a three-day search operation using K-9 units and helicopter crews.

Sutherland was last seen running on State Hwy 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 3pm on Wednesday, Fox 16 reported.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to her death and is expected to be charged with homicide.

Sydney Sutherland (left) 25, was found murdered near her home in Newport, Arkansas on Friday. Quake Lewellyn, 28, (right) a farmer from Jonesboro, has been charged in connection to her death

Sydney was last seen running on State Hwy 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 3pm on Wednesday

Details on where Sutherland’s body was found and how she was killed were not immediately released.

‘We do have a suspect in custody at this time. However I can’t release his name until he’s formally charged,’ Lucas said in a press conference.

He was later identified by local news station KARK 4 on Saturday as 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn.

He has been charged one count of capital murder, according to online jail booking records cited by the outed.

Footage from local media showed Lewellyn in handcuffs and being taken into the Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Newport on Friday.

Police said the man is a farmer from Jonesboro and was known to the victim, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.

Prior to Friday, police had discovered Sutherland’s iPhone about a quarter-mile from her home.

She was reported to have gone on running with her phone and Apple Watch.

The alleged suspect 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn being taken into custody on Friday

Sutherland’s body was found near her home on Friday however further details on where she was murdered and how she died were not immediately released

A USPS driver reported to have seen Sutherland jogging in the area of Jackson County Road 41.

Other reports of a Texas truck being seen in the area were dismissed by police who said the rumor was damaging the investigation.

On Thursday, a relative shared what is now believed to be the last picture of Sutherland, taken from Ring footage at their house not long before she went on her run.

She is seen in pink sneakers, black shorts and a white tank top moving items on the trunk of a car.

Her car and other items remained at home as she went on her run and she was reported missing on Wednesday evening when she didn’t return.

‘This was at 1pm on 8/19/20 at our house. She went for a walk around 230pm by her house on HWY 18. Please help us find our sassy!!’ write Summer Sutherland.

Sutherland worked as a nurse, according to her Facebook page

Her remains were found the next day just north of her home and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed how they identified the suspect or if evidence was found at the scene.

According to FOX16, the State Medical Examiners Office confirmed the identity of the body found Friday as Sydney Sutherland through DNA.

Her body has been sent to Arkansas Crime Lab as the investigation continues.

A bond hearing and arraignment may be as soon as Monday as after prosecutor Henry Boyce reviews the case and decides on formal charges, FOX16 states.

Sutherland worked as a nurse, according to her Facebook page, and lived with her boyfriend.

The sheriff confirmed there was no indication of any issues with her boyfriend.

She worked at Harris Medical Center in Newport, where co-workers described her as bright and outgoing.

‘She’s very close to her family,’ her co-worker Jennifer Eddington told WMC5 before she was found.

‘We just know that she wouldn’t leave on her own without contacting somebody, that’s not her nature at all.’

He also praised the local efforts in the search for Sutherland in what was a ‘very tragic case’.

‘It’s taken a toll, it really has,’ he said.

‘Just because I know the people of this county. I know this family personally. I know this young lady personally. I’ve known her and watched her grow up. It hits me personally.’

Lines of cars had joined the search to find Sutherland in the small close-knit community.

‘We are not surprised,’ Eddington said. ‘Jackson County is just that way. We’re a close community. We just want her to be safe and be found.’