International News

Army aircraft crashes off Southern California killing two

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

Army aircraft crashes off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three 

By Associated Press Reporter

Published: | Updated:

An Army aircraft crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday.

The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is just off San Diego, and officials are investigating what happened. Officials declined to give any other details.

The Army said it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

‘Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased,’ the statement said.  

An Army aircraft (not pictured) crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday

An Army aircraft crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday.

The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is just off San Diego, and officials are investigating what happened. Officials declined to give any other details.

The Army said it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

‘Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased,’ the statement said.

Advertisement

‘It was not a good sight’: Trump makes first public comments on Jacob Blake shooting

Previous article

California chicken plant is forced to shut down after EIGHT employees die from COVID-19 

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News