Arsenal, Man United scout talented Upamecano

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in scouting Dayot Upamecano ahead of the start of the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co’s 2019-20 finally ended with a frustrating Europa League semi-final loss against Sevilla on Sunday.

And while it’s been all eyes on Jadon Sancho so far this summer, United have reportedly turned their attention to RB Leipzig defender Upamecano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his shaky back-line – despite spending £135million on defenders alone last summer in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.