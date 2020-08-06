Arsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners’ first-team players and head coach Mikel Arteta agreed a 12.5% pay cut in April.

Arsenal’s executive team also agreed to waive more than a third of their salaries over the next 12 months.

However, the club say they now face “more significant and longer-lasting reductions in our revenue than we all hoped”. Arsenal added they did not take the decision to propose redundancies “lightly” and had looked at “every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point”.

