Arsenal reject Wolves’ £15m bid for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a bid of £15 milion from Wolves for their versatile midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with the Gunners wanting more money for their man.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have turned their noses up the Molineux club’s opening offer for Maitland-Niles, which is believed to be short of the £20 million the Gunners want for their man.

Wolves had been hoping to move quickly to conclude a deal for the 22-year-old, as reports emerged earlier in the week suggesting the Arsenal man was keen on joining Nuno Santo’s men.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to raise funds this summer as he looks to complete a squad overhaul. Maitland-Niles, then, is obviously among the players who the Spaniard is willing to let go.

However, it appears Wolves will need to up their offer. It could well open the door for Jose Mourinho to make his move, too, after the Daily Mail claimed last week Spurs were eyeing a shock bid for Maitland-Niles.

