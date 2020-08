Arsenal Football Club has signed Brazil international Willian Borges da Silva on a three-year deal. The 32-year-old is experienced and has made more than 600 club appearances in a career spanning 13 seasons. In his seven years at Chelsea, Willian won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He made 339 […]

