Arsenal unleash Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang on Chelsea

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has decided to line up his best attackers against Chelsea in their FA Cup final match on Saturday.

He opted for a 3-4-3 formation that shows an attack-minded team.

Also, Chelsea in same formation, have Olivier Giroud, an ex-gunner, as their target man.

Here is the line up of both teams:

CHELSEA XI (3-4-3): Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta (c), Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic.

Subs: Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Andreas Christensen.

ARSENAL XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (c).

Subs: Bukayo Saka, Matt Macey, Eddie Nketiah, Sokratis, Joseph Willock, Sead Kolasinac, Matthew Smith, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson.

