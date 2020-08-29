Arsenal Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Gunner, Reds Battle For Community Shield

Even though many do not reckon with the Community Shield as a silverware worth breaking the neck for, Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to give a good shot when both teams clash at Wembley on Saturday in the season-opening contest.

While Liverpool are playing for the Community Shield as emphatic champions of the Premier League, Arsenal, masters of the FA Cup are back again for this following their Cup triumph just a few weeks back.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will be happy to go into the new season with the right momentum and winning the Community Shield will be a good tonic to face another packed-full football calendar ahead.

Saturday’s match is also set to be one of the last chances both managers have to look at their full squads before the new season begins.

There have been some new arrivals at both clubs and they ought to get a chance today especially Willian who joined Arsenal after running his contract at Chelsea.

Kick-off is 4.30.

Game already underway at Wembley but still goalless

Arsenal slightly dominating the early exchanges… Ball possession: Arsenal: 58%, Liverpool: 42%..

James Milner sees his shot deflected off target as Liverpool continue to fight for an equaliser

Sadio Mane with a chance also for Liverpool but it is stil Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

We are gradually approaching half Time and Arsenal are holding on to their slim one goal lead scored by Aubameyang in the 12th minute

Ball possession: Arsenal: 42%, Liverpool: 58%

Half Time.. Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

Second half underway as Arsenal get the game back on

Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez rushes out for a quick save

Liverpool came from behind to force a penalty shoot out in last season’s Community Shield against Manchester City but they finally lost

Saka does well to get a pass to Miles who balloons his effort wide

Arsenal have two shots on target while Liverpool even with eight attempts have none on target