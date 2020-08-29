Arthur Eze emerges first to land on reopened Enugu Airport

By Dennis Agbo

Billionaire Anambra state businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, on Saturday, emerged first to land on the rehabilitated Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway, Enugu.

Eze landed with minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who said he landed with Eze’s private jet to test run the reconstructed three kilometers runway.

Sirika landed with Eze’s jet 5N-PAZ by 4:47 pm, ahead of Sunday’s official reopening of the airport.

Eze said the airport has become standard and congratulated President Buhari for his interventions in South East infrastructure.

Minister of aviation, Sirika confirmed that the airport will from Sunday, August 30 resume flight activities, after final inspection and reoponing ceremony.

