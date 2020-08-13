By Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol

SIR: Now that the federal government is set to absorb another 400,000 beneficiaries under Batch C of the N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, should ensure that all the pending entitlements of Batches A and B are paid and they are given opportunities and packages for safe landing.

Given the sheer number of those that have applied – over five million youths – from reports, I suggest that the minister make some changes. There is a need for free and fair screening of the applicants. Let there be justice and equity among the 774 local governments in the country. The ministry must also develop a new strategy for ensuring that the mistake of enrolling those already in gainful employment is not repeated in Batch C.

The federal government should see the large number of applicants as a challenge for it to venture into more in job creation and poverty eradication initiatives. The huge number of Batch C applicants indicates that the unemployment rate is on the increase, and if it is not tackled, insecurity would continue to be the order of the day.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano

The post As N-Power Batch C kicks off appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...