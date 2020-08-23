As we were saying…

By Oyinkan Medubi

I wake up to a sky that used to be blue but is now of an indeterminate hue between blue, grey, and a don’t-look-at-me shade. I just go outside on the pavement, sniff into the air and declare categorically to the clouds, ‘… Nothing’s worrying me, only the Nigerian government.’ And for that, I take Panadol Extra.

Dear reader, how I have missed you. Come on, now, don’t be shy, say it, say it… Yes, I knew it! Now, don’t you feel so much better for getting off your chest just how much you have missed me too? I knew it, I could feel it in my bones. More importantly, though, I got text messages asking me what was going on that I had had to repeat many of my articles these past few weeks.

Hmm. Actually, rather a lot was going on. After holding this particular fort for about ten years, I found I was beginning to suffer from what soldiers refer to as battle fatigue. I mean, just imagine keeping a lookout sentry on the tower for ten years non-stop, detailing him to provide a weekly report on his observations for that duration. I think, after a while, he would begin to manifest some kind of lack of coordination. Sentences might begin to knock against sentences, and paragraphs might begin to do some somersaults.

No, corona did not, and will not, get me or you. I just decided that, before my sentences and paragraphs would begin to cause panic, I should, on my own, discharge myself from that sentry duty and come down for some fresh air and recharge myself. So, I came down from the sentry tower, treaded the terra firma once again and lifted my head out of the indignation clouds. And I must say, nothing has changed.

I really want to thank all my readers who continued to share their thoughts with me throughout the period of my indignation. Whether I brought out fresh pieces of bread or not, they continued to supply their meaty thoughts on national issues, affairs, mistakes and our bad actors.

There were also those who issued me queries outright, asking me to explain my failure to sit at my desk and pen my usual complaints. I know it was my poor attempts at humour they missed, not my opinions, for I believe we all as Nigerians cannot but come to the same conclusions as those reflected here. I sincerely thank you for your love of my funny bones, which, I assure you, are mostly borrowed. This is why most jokes begin with, ‘Have you heard the one about…’ They belong in the people’s space.

I also want to thank all those who pretended they did not miss me. I saw you all. I saw you all as you flipped through the headlines, noted vaguely that they seemed a little familiar to you and how you have moved on, muttering to yourself, oh, these repeats again! Ok, I’m also shaking my fists at you for not complaining.

And to all of you who have not even missed me at all, not knowing the difference between a fresh mint article and an old one, hmm, I do declare here and now that I have not missed you too. So there; I hope you like it, and the sound of me stamping the ground in front of you.

While I’ve been away, a lot seems to have happened. COVID-19 has not ceased to prowl the streets wickedly, knocking people down here, and killing people there. Yet, the people have also not ceased to be indifferent to it, dismissing it irreverently here and even taunting it there. People are not wearing masks, they are not observing social distancing, and they are taking their lives in their own hands by opening up their social calendar to full engagements.

In other words, the caps are fitting our men’s heads once again, and all our ladies’ geles have resumed flying in every direction even though the airports are still closed. So, on account of all those insults, the numbers of corona cases have continued to defy everything else thrown at it.

I also noted that the rains have refused to resume their normal schedule of falling in the rainy season, sending in the cold instead to take their place. Now, I’m going around looking like a cross between an Eskimo and a north pole bear. The air is that cold.

More, the grounds are so dry now my lawn is looking at me plaintively like an orphan. I try my best, honest, I try. I mean, I also need water to drink. How wise will I be if I gave the lawn the water I coax from the well and leave my own tongue parched? I am normally foolish but really, not as foolish as the man and his son who don’t know what to do with the donkey in Chief Ebenezer’s song: ride it, free it or very well carry it on their shoulders.

Now, what I get most days are the clouds flapping their threats. Like I need threats right now in my life. If my editor’s threats did not work on me to sit down and write the column, what chance do these clouds think they have to sway me?

Have you heard the song, ‘Rain drops are falling on my head …’? I think it ends something like ‘… I won’t be complaining because I’m free and nothing’s worrying me…’ or something to that effect. Just substitute drops for clouds. So, most days now, I wake up to a sky that used to be blue but is now of an indeterminate hue between blue, grey, and a don’t-look-at-me shade. I just go outside on the pavement, sniff into the air and declare categorically to the clouds, ‘… Nothing’s worrying me, only the Nigerian government.’ And for that, I take Panadol Extra.

While I’ve been away, I have seen that the government and peoples of Nigeria have continued to tickle my funny bones. They have continued to demonstrate the age-old adage about learning nothing, forgetting nothing, and keeping a few more funny things up their sleeves. However, I have promised myself that I would leave politics well alone because I need to rise above it. Even if the antics of politicians are cutting off our food and oxygen supply, I will still rise above the topic because I need to be the bigger man, or woman, here.

Otherwise, all of us will continue to run round and round this terra firma here flapping our udders like deranged cows, brains exposed and covered in manure and our legs doing the tango with fleas. Seriously? Since I know that that is exactly what the government wants me to do, I will not descend to their level. I will keep my head in this madness. By the way, has anybody got a bucket? These udders are rather full…

I mean, how can you explain how the hate speech fine got increased from five hundred thousand Naira to five million Naira in a democratic arrangement? Yet, no one has answered me this riddle: if my neighbour greets me unduly cheerfully when I’ve just won a lottery, can he be accused of harbouring unholy intentions towards me? Just saying. So, if the hate speech thing stands, it means that the constitution is not worth anything to the person who provoked it. Like I said, my lips are sealed.

So, welcome back. We are going to return to our favourite topic, what makes the Nigerian a multiple-split personality so that he is so many things to the world: a high achieving genius abroad but a fantastically furious devil at home, and that’s giving the devil a bad name. Like they say, it’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it. Now, as we were saying …