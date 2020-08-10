Aspirants collapse structure for Akeredolu

Osagie Otabor, Akure

GOVERNORSHIP aspirants who lost at the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to work for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu won the APC primary election with a wide margin of 2,458 votes. His closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke, polled 262 votes.

The former aspirants made the pledge in Akure at a meeting of the APC Advisory Council presided over by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former APC national vice chairman (Southwest) Chief Paul Akintelure.

Among those who attended the meeting were Chief Oke, Chief Segun Abraham, Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke, B. I. Idowu, Chief Bode Summonu, Gen. Funso Oyemgyin, Bankole Oluwajana, Tayo Oluwatuyi, among others.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Kekemeke said they decided to work for the success of the party at the October 10 poll.

He said they would deliver massive votes for Akeredolu’s re-election.

“We have resolved that we have no other party than the APC. We have no other candidate than Akeredolu. We have decided to forget our differences and work for the victory of our party.

“What you are going to see from today is a bigger party. A re-engineered APC. Internal cleavages in our party have been put to rest. It is our party and we have one candidate.”

