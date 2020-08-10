Assisting govt to avert hunger-motivated insecurity

This is a clarion call for a synergy of all Nigerians no matter the class to be their brother’s keepers and assist government to cushion the effect of hardship caused by COVID-19, especially under the ongoing global health emergency.

We wish to commend and salute philanthropists like Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Chief Fabian Nwora and his wife, Mrs. Evelyn Nwora, for their efforts in putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden with millions of naira worth of palliatives.

The war against poverty cannot be won without a determination of the affluent few to yank off the robe of illiteracy of the downtrodden. Government is a collective responsibility, therefore, we must not rely only on government; all of us have a duty to alleviate poverty, mitigate the challenges and guarantee food security to the vulnerable community.

What we have today is synonymous with war times. There are inadvertent psychological fears, tension, seeming hopelessness occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not erroneous to state that the lockdown has also led to spike in the number of crimes in the society as a result of hunger. We therefore, call on our wealthy men and women to help stabilise our society by extending alms to the hungry and most depressed to avert all forms of hunger- motivated insecurity.

Mrs. Constance Nwosu, National Coordinator, Society for Eradication of Poverty in Nigeria (SEPIN), Abuja

