Association lauds police for work

The Southeast Southsouth Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has hailed the police for arresting the gang that attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Collins Ugwu, reads: “The police’s precision in responding to the crime shows a positive prosperity of intelligence that we wish to see as the norm because it builds hope for the public, courage for their men, and deals a damaging blow to the desperately growing criminal community.

“The security of life and property … will be boosted by this assertive break that nailed these weird hawks of chilling outrage.

“The recovery of such a ‘warehouse size’ of weapons and ammunitions must propel their investigations to decisively unearth where and how such a huge cache was possible, to arrest the frightening imagination that such is ever possible on retail at a prize.”

