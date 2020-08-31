ASUU tasks FG on 2019 MoA, universities revitalisation fund

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to implement the 2019 Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the union.

ASUU also urged the government to release fund for revitalisation of the Nigerian university system for the development of the education sector.

Prof. Theophilus Lagi, the ASUU, Abuja Zonal Coordinator, made the call during a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Lagi said the ongoing strike by ASUU was to demand the release of the revitalisation fund, payment of arrears of Earned Academic Allowance and constitution of visitation panels to public universities, among others.

According to him, the quest for the revitalisation of the university system and the welfare of ASUU members have always been on the front burner of the union’s struggle and cannot be compromised.

”We have pointed out severally to the government to expend more funds to upgrade existing universities to world-class standards instead of the ongoing proliferation of universities by both state and federal governments.

”Government must as a matter of urgency implement the MoA of 7th February 2019, which it signed with ASUU.

”This, we believe, if attended to, will upgrade these universities and address the impunity and corruption seen in the university system,” Lagi said.

The zonal coordinator hailed the Federal Government’s step to address the crisis that recently engulfed the University of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had on Wednesday inaugurated a seven-man panel to investigate the circumstances that led to the removal of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the University’s Governing Council on Aug. 12.

NAN reports that the ASUU, Abuja Zone, comprises the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai; Federal University of Lafia, and University of Abuja. (NAN)

