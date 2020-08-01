At Bode Akindele’s burial, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians to maintain Godly life

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, has urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to maintain Godly life for the development of the country.

The prelate made the call on Friday at the Methodist Cathedral, Agbeni, Ibadan, during the burial service of Chief Bode Akindele, a renowned industrialist, who died on June 29.

Uche, in his sermon entitled: ‘Christians: People with a Living Hope’, urged Nigerians to have hope in eternal life and strive to live a life that would make them leave good legacies behind after death.

He described late Akindele as a strong pillar of the Methodist Church, who had served in various capacities in the church.

“The last Chief Akindele was the first Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the church’s university, Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo, where he left many legacies behind,” The cleric said.

He further noted that the late industrialist did many remarkable things, all of which contributed to the growth of the church, calling on other good-spirited individuals to emulation his good deeds.

The prelate also lamented the rate of insecurity in Nigeria, calling for fervent prayers for the nation to overcome the challenges.

In his speech, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, described the late Akindele as a legend who would continue live in the minds of the people.

“The deceased achieved success as an entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist, and so, he remains a model for me,” he said.

Makinde disclosed that late Parakoyi of Ibadanland called him a few months ago to offer his (Akindele’s) medical facility to be used as an isolation centre by the state government.

“He not only offered his medical facilities, it is also on record that Baba was the largest single donor for the Oyo state COVID-19 endowment fund,’’ he said.

The governor posited that late Akindele would not only be missed by his wives, children and grandchildren but by all, because of the good legacies he left behind.

He told the congregation that the greatest tribute they could pay the deceased was to follow his footsteps and ensure that his legacies did not die with him

