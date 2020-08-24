At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

The Trump administration’s decision to reinstate tariffs on Canadian aluminum is a victory for one small U.S. company that out-lobbied competitors wary of imposing new barriers on a key trading partner.

Canada was included in the 10% tariff when it was imposed on foreign-made aluminum in March 2018. The Trump administration exempted the country about 14 months ago, as it sought to advance negotiations on a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. The administration reimposed the duty on Canadian aluminum starting Aug. 16.

…