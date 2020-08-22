Atiku’s staff fault reported mass sack, molestation of female worker

Staff of former vice president Atiku’s Adama beverages limited have described as false and libelous, a recent media report of mass sack of workers and molestation of a female staff.

The company’s union of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), said it was untrue that there is an ongoing massive sack of staff and maltreatment of a female worker and other sundry allegations.

A statement co-signed by the chairman of the union, Mr. Palke Bwalbumo and his secretary Mr. Danjuma Audu faulted the said news item in its entirety saying it is libelous aimed at tarnishing the good image of the company.

According to a statement copied our reporter, “concerning reports in a section of the media alleging that the management of Adama beverages Ltd producers of the popular Faro table water and beverages engaged in unethical conducts inimical to industrial labor relations, we wish to state that the story in its entirety is fabricated lies aimed at tarnishing the image of our company and its management led by Mr. Francis Vazheparambil.

“Taking into cognizance that the so called “spokesman” of the company’s Union referenced in the story, Abdullahi Maigida Bello is not an employee of the company, we are compelled as a responsible union to set the records straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there has never been any case of molestation of any female worker or anyone in the entire workforce.

“Despite deep economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been any mass sack in Adama beverages and no staff is owed salaries as all wages are paid promptly.

“The union rejects the claim that there was a blockage of roads and vehicle movement within the precinct of the factory as reported.

“The union called for the withdrawal of all fallacious publication against our COO Mr. Francis Vazheparambil whose sterling leadership has impacted positively on the company,” the statement said.

However, the staff of the company on Monday picketed it over what they termed unwholesome labour practices and job insecurity blaming some expatriate Indians of circumventing Nigeria’s extant labour laws.