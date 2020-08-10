Attack on Zulum: Buhari urged to sack Buratai, transfer GOCs in Northeast

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

A youth pressure group under the auspices of YouthAid Nigeria, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, over his failure to fish out those behind the recent attack on the Governor of Borno State, Professor Umara Zulum.

The Executive Director, YouthAid, Comrade Smart Edwards, who made this assertion in a statement in Abuja, also lamented that the army hierarchy has failed to tell Nigerians those who nearly got the governor killed on his way from Baga town.

He urged Buhari to recall and sanction all the General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in the Northeast over their inability to prevent the attack that has caused Nigeria monumental embarrassment.

Edwards said: “The spirited and encouraging touch of good governance by Governor Zulum must not be stampeded.

“YouthAid unequivocally restates its stand with Governor Zulum, the people of Borno and prays for the recovery of any member of his team that sustained injury.

“We also reassure the Governor of the solidarity of Nigerian students and citizens.

“This is a matter we would not leave. It is of serious interest to us, Prof. Zulum is ours, a national pride and very dear to the victory over terror in Nigeria, particularly the North East Region.

“He is both strategic and compassionate; therefore he should not be sabotaged.

“The people need him, the regions ravaged by insurgency are feeling the impact of his outreach, it is sad therefore that anyone wants him out of the way.

“We call on President Buhari to immediately order for the recall or reposting of the Commanders (GOCs) in the Northeast and even the Commander at the Nigerian Army Super Camp.

“It is clear that their coordination and commitment has proved ineffective as evidenced by the attack on the Governor’s convoy and killing of a newly wedded soldier, among others.

“If the Army is not tired of Buratai, the citizens are tired of him and his manifest inefficiencies and excuses.

“Lives are being lost daily, young people who are both the future of the military and the hopes of our nation’s defence are being wasted unnecessarily.”

He noted that security is also the first business of government. “It will no longer be appropriate to give excuses,” he declared.

He called on security agencies to fish out the attackers of Governor Zulum as a matter or urgency.

“Find them immediately and show them to the public. Governor Zulum is a God-sent to the state at a time like this and must be protected at all cost,” Comrade Edwards said.

He also called on Nigerians to stand up for the security of the country, as “this is central to President Buhari’s agenda.”

“We commend the willing and able soldiers who are sacrificing day and night to keep the nation safe,” he added.

