Attorney-General Orders IGP To Provide More Security For 17 Lawmakers In Edo

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to provide security for 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly.

These 17 lawmakers are very loyal to the former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The AGF’s instruction which was contained in a letter dated August 5 was based on a petition to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers.

Malami, in the letter, said the security measure is necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The 17 lawmakers backing All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have been battling to access the Edo Assembly complex.

The Street Journal had reported that the governor, Godwin Obaseki had ordered a renovation of the House of Assembly complex and at about 3 pm on Thursday, some men were captured in a video dismantling the roof of the building and removing the iconic mace.

In another development, the APC has condemned the renovation of the complex.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena condemned the sudden decision to renovate the state Assembly Complex.

“While we urge our security services to stay vigilant and be guided by the law in its efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order, we also call on all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions.

“Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly, the sudden renovation of the state’s legislative complex purportedly by the state government takes us back to the backward days of Peoples Democratic Party PDP administrations which normalised the desecration of other arms of governments to achieve political ends.

“For the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly, 7 cannot be greater than 17. Those days are gone.

“The independence of the legislature as an important arm of government must be guaranteed and protected without interference from the government (executive), partisans and other non-state actors. The activities of the Edo State government on the State House of Assembly is a brazen assault on our constitution and the rule of law.

“The governorship election in Edo state is forthcoming. The electorate must be allowed to cast their votes peacefully and not under threats of violence by the PDP and the state government.”

