Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the best player of the 2019/2020 season by Arsenal Football Club. The Premier League club on Saturday announced that Aubameyang had more votes than his teammates goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Bukayo Saka in the polls. “We can now reveal our 2019/20 Player of the Season – as voted for […]

