August Alsina Speaks Out On How Relationship With Will And Jada Has Affected Him

August Alsina has spoken about how the Jada Pinkett and Will Smith affair and “entanglement” has affected his life and career since it all became public.

The 27-year-old singer has claimed that he never meant to “cause trouble” when he alleged that he had a loving relationship with 48-year-old Jada, with the “blessing” of her husband Will, 51.

August has said that he has “deep respect” for the couple, who decided to speak about the affair in an explosive Red Table Talk on July 10, which laid bare the marriage of Will and Jada.

August and Jada had embarked on a relationship at a time when she had secretly separated from Will but the pair eventually reunited and they are now stronger than ever in their marriage.

According to The Mirror, the singer said:

It’s just a part of life, and it’s a part of the journey. There’s a lot of love there. Sometimes the truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn’t] broken at all. I’m always going to be in the driver’s seat of my life and control my narrative. I can’t let anybody else do that for me. I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships. I could understand why it would look like I’m reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I’m never okay with that.

The singer has said that he has no regrets about spilling the secret in a June interview with Angela Yee, despite it ‘negatively affecting’ him since the story broke.

August claimed in the interview that he “truly loved” and was “devoted” to Jada while they were together.

In an old interview, August said that his liaison with Jada had come with the blessing of Will after he sat down and spoke with the Hollywood actor.