Author Jon Meacham to endorse Biden tonight and compare Donald Trump to Joe McCarthy and Bull Connor

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:00 EDT, 20 August 2020 | Updated: 21:11 EDT, 20 August 2020

Presidential historian Jon Meacham, whose book gave Joe Biden‘s campaign its ‘soul of the nation’ theme, will endorse the former Vice President and Thursday night’s Democratic convention, where he will warn about dark strains in America’s past.

Meacham, a former journalist and prolific author, plans to compare President Trump to reactionaries from the past and those who stood in the way of social reforms or otherwise appealed to demagoguery or made overtly racist appeals.

His remarks come a day after former President Barack Obama called Trump a threat to democracy, warning: ‘‘This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win.’

Jon Meacham is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic convention, and plans to outline the struggle for civil rights over generations

Previewing his remarks to Axios, Meacham said: ‘It’s not a partisan issue. Presidents from Truman to Reagan to Bush 41 [George H.W. Bush] prevailed in the Cold War, which was about freedom versus tyranny. And at home, do you want to be Bull Connor, or John Lewis? Joe McCarthy, or Margaret Chase Smith? Do you want to tear down, or do you want to build?’ he said.

He was referencing the infamous Sheriff Bull Connor, who relied on violent use of police and dogs as head of security in Birmingham, Alabama to put down civil rights protests, the late Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who marched at Selma; Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy, who used his perch to stoke the red scare; and Smith, the longest serving female senator who confronted McCarthy.

Biden took one of his signature campaign themes, the fight for ‘the soul of America,’ from Meacham’s book.

He brought the prolific author (he also has taught history and political science but is not a Ph.D), to lend some historical scope and perspective to his convention, which is also pushing such themes as diversity and inclusion and showcasing the first black female running mate in Sen. Kamala Harris.

Commissioner Bull Connor directs the arrest of approximately 25 African American demonstrators in Birmingham, Ala. on April 10, 1963

Meacham has written a book on the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

FILE – In this March 7, 1965, file photo, a state trooper swings a billy club at John Lewis, right foreground, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala. Lewis sustained a fractured skull. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020

Meacham’s book quotes F.D.R. saying the presidency is not an engineering job but is primarily ‘a place of moral leadership’

FILE – In this March 17, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fourth from left, foreground, locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. From left are: an unidentified woman, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas Sr., and John Lewis. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020

Meacham with former Sen. Bob Dole and the late President George W. Bush. He spoke at Bush’s funeral

Meacham also has written a book on Lewis, a stalwart of the Democratic Party who died this year.

His Thursday speech came a day after former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering speech where he warned President Trump was a threat to democracy itself.