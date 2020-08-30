Auto boss, Raymond Oladugba’s vision for accident victims

The Chief Executive Officer of Oloworay Autos, Raymond Oladugba has unveiled plans for accident victims. Having been involved in an accident himself a few months ago the business magnate has decided to establish a Non-Governmental Organization that will help road accident victims in Nigeria.

According to him, “An NGO is being set up and we’re in talk with all the necessary agencies that are being put in place to cater for the needs of abandoned accident victims on the road.

ALSO READ: Air Force to deploy new aircraft to Benin to boost fight against insurgency

Most victims are left on the road without any form of assistance from passersby all in the name of avoiding false accusations and unnecessary demands from hospitals before the victims are treated.

You see victims laying on the floor for hours in the name of waiting for an agency to come and take them to the hospital and the victims end up dying on the road while waiting. You see victims being rejected by the hospital claiming to be waiting for police reports which are wrong.

This breaks me totally. Well let me tell you some of the NGO’s objectives are to provide aid to road accident victims, help to get immediate attention of the hospitals which will Increase the chances of survival of victims, and most importantly, creating awareness on the actions to be taken on victims of road accidents, on the spot.

I intend to use the NGO to create awareness on actions and exact processes to be taken on the spot for accident victims before the arrival of any agency.”

Vanguard