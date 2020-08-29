Awaiting the forensic probe ‘hurricane’ at NDDC

Sentry

For some bigwigs at the troubled Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the days ahead may not be too peaceful following confirmation that about 12,000 projects will face forensic auditing. Sentry gathered that palpable fear has gripped some senior officials of the agency as the date for the commencement of the exercise draw nearer.

According to our sources, not a few people are worried that some abandoned projects already “taken care of” through the instrument of officialdom are now to be revisited.

“No doubt, this FEC-ordered probe will throw up a lot of dust and many heads may roll within the commission. And, for sure, you better expect to see many prominent persons being fingered during the audit,” one said while explaining the reported tension in the organisation.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, at the end of the 13th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said a memorandum from the ministry for the appointment of eight firms to carry out forensic audit of the projects had been approved by the council. He said a foreign auditing firm, Ernst and Young, which was appointed in March as lead auditor is among the eight firms.

“This is a typical example of a bad hurricane that will blow nobody any good. A forensic audit of NDDC’s long forgotten projects is an invitation to revelations,” our source added.