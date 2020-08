American rapper Azealia Banks raised concerns from her fans on Saturday night after she shared a series of text posts to Instagram that suggested she planned to end her own life. Banks, 29, followed up the text posts with audio messages on Sunday in which she expressed plans to ‘euthanize’ herself after she finished the […]

The post Azealia Banks Alarms Fans With Seemingly Suicidal Messages appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...