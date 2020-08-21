Azikel refinery reaches 60% completion

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed satisfaction with the level of detailed engineering works deployed in the development of the Azikel Refinery.

He said having achieved 60 per cent completion, it will be the first hydro-skimming refinery among over 26 licensed modular refineries by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister spoke in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after inspecting the Azikel Refinery, a subsidiary of the Azikel Group.

He said the country is committed to the reversal of the status of net importation of refined products, noting that the hydro-skimming plant is a complete refinery that would support the Federal Government in attaining self-sufficiency in refined products. These include petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

He said: “The Azikel Refinery will create the export of refined products from Bayelsa State to the rest of Nigeria, producing daily 1.5million litres of petrol, 1 million litres of diesel and 500,000 litres of kerosene and aviation fuel, thereby reversing the stigma of Nigeria as a net importer of refined products despite being the 5th largest producer of crude oil in the world.”