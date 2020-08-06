Baale Of Oose Agbedu Arrested For Defiling Daughter, Leaving Her With Leaking Urinary System

A traditional ruler (Baale) in Ogun State, Rasheed Sholabi, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling his 15 -year- old daughter.

Sholabi, who is the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa area, was arrested after his daughter reported at the Owode Egbado Police station that he has been having sex with her for the past four years.

The sexual affairs with her father have damaged her private part, leaving her with a leaky urinary system, she told the police.

She also told the police that since the passing of her mother 13 years ago, she never met any of her maternal relatives, adding that the unfortunate situation gave the Baale unhindered opportunity to sexually abuse her routinely until her incontinence condition developed and had to report him to the Police.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday.

DSP Abimbola stated that the Divisional Police Officer for Owode-Egbado, Olabisi Elebute, led detectives to the Palace of the Baale and arrested him.

Initially, the Baale denied the allegation, but later fainted when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who confirmed the victim’s story.

After he was resuscitated at the hospital, he was taken into custody.

The ex-wife informed the police that she caught him while in the act, explaining that, that was why her marriage to the Baale crashed.

The victim was been taken to the Stella Obasanjo motherless babies home, Abeokuta, for safety.

The suspect on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, was transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

