The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke, is dead.

Babatunde Oke died early today Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 from complications arising from Coronavirus Infection.

The Streetjournal learnt that the former council boss had been sick for sometime but seemed to have recovered, only to relapse late last week due to the stress he went through during the last Sallah break where he was reported to have exposed himself again.

According to our source “He died early morning of Wednesday at St Nicholas hospital, after over eight weeks of protracted illness suspected to be COVID-19 complications”

He was earlier treated at the Gbagada Isolation center until his case became critical and was transfered to St Nicholas hospital.

He was rushed to an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually died this morning.

The post Babatunde Oke Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman Dies Of COVID-19 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...