Back to her LA laidback style! Meghan Markle revisits her pre-royal style with these subtle moves

She officially quit as a working member of the Firm in March, and Meghan Markle has wasted no time in embracing her pre-royal fashion once again.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has ditched the glitz and glamour of her UK wardrobe in favour of her former casual style after moving back to her hometown LA.

Meghan – now living in her and Prince Harry‘s new $14.65million mansion in Santa Barbara with their son Archie, one – has showcased her laidback Californian fashion in recent appearances.

During a discussion with activist Gloria Steinem, Meghan opted for Stella McCartney Rhea sandals – an exposed toe look which she typically avoided during royal engagements.

And when distributing supplies at a drive-through run by Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby earlier this month, the mother-of-one sported shorts – a garment never seen in her Duchess wardrobe.

Stylist Susie Hasler, who runs Styled By Susie, told FEMAIL Meghan is ‘going back to the real her’ with her casual vibe seen during video calls and charity appearances. Here, we reveal her five key transformative fashion moves.

LESS POWER DRESSING

Susie Hasler, who runs Styled By Susie, said: ‘While Meghan always looked amazing when on royal engagements, with incredible gowns, and suits, it was clear she didn’t feel entirely comfortable.’ Pictured: Meghan during a video call recently, left, and the Duchess seen right, on one of her final engagements in the UK in March

‘She’s now ditched the power dressing and the formal wear for casual clothes and she looks so much more comfortable.

‘She looks as though she’s now dressing in a way that’s authentic to her.’

Meghan wowed fans during her last engagements in the UK, with the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe being filled with bold colours and eye-catching designer gowns.

But for her trips out in LA so far, the royal has adopted a more low-key vibe, wearing shorts and long, summery dresses, as well as jeans and trainers.

LEG-BARING SHORTS

When distributing supplies at a drive-through run by Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby earlier this month, the mother-of-one sported shorts – a garment rarely seen in her royal wardrobe (pictured left). But before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan was known to wear shorts often, pictured right in 2016

But before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan was known to wear shorts often, even sporting glam pairs for red carpet events.

‘Meghan has great legs, so why not show them off?’ insisted Susie. ‘While it’s something we would not see with other royal ladies on duty, now that Meghan has stepped down, she is embracing her pre-royal style again.

‘This is another nod to her past life. She looks comfortable, not flashy, more girl-next-door.’

PEEP-TOE SHOES

When speaking to activist Gloria Steinem for a Q&A shared on female empowerment platform Makers Women, Meghan opted for Stella McCartney Rhea sandals, pictured left. Before stepping into the Royal family’s spotlight, Meghan was a fan of the open-toe look, sporting it during many glamorous occasions with her elegant frocks, pictured right in 2013

But before stepping into the Royal Family’s spotlight, Meghan was a fan of the open-toe look, sporting it during many glamorous occasions with her elegant frocks.

‘Open-toed shoes are considered inappropriate for members of the Royal Family,’ said stylist Susie. ‘Not only have we seen Meghan ditching the classically royal court shoes, but she’s donning elegant, casual sandals, very much in-keeping with where she and Harry are living.’

COMFORTABLE CLOTHES

‘Shorts, trainers, caps, T-shirts, jeans. We’ve seen Meghan wearing all these items since she stepped away from royal duties,’ recalled the stylist. Pictured left to right, Meghan sporting shorts during a recent trip, and the Duchess in 2017 wearing jeans

‘Shorts, trainers, caps, T-shirts, jeans. We’ve seen Meghan wearing all these items since she stepped away from royal duties,’ recalled the stylist.

‘It’s almost as though the clothes she sported while in the UK weren’t really letting her true personality come through.

‘It’s as though the Duchess was wearing a costume rather than outfits that showcase her style. Now, we’re seeing the real Meghan. Her clothes are much more relaxed and in turn, so is her body language.’

In April, a low-key Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted stepping out in LA to walk their two dogs, a black Labrador and a rescue beagle.

Meghan was dressed casually in skinny white jeans, trainers and a baseball cap, while Harry wore his familiar uniform of a faded polo shirt, jeans, desert boots and a hat.

PLAIN WHITE T-SHIRTS

‘It’s such a classic item of clothing – but also a very casual one as well,’ explained the stylist about Meghan’s love for a plain white T-shirt. Pictured, the Duchess wearing the attire this year, left, and in 2016, right

‘It’s such a classic item of clothing – but also a very casual one as well,’ explained the stylist about Meghan’s love for a plain white tee.

The mother-of-one donned the attire earlier this year for her call with the Hubb Community kitchen, a group of women who have come together to prepare fresh food for their local area in London.

‘While other royals have kept a smart-casual vibe for their Zoom calls during lockdown, Meghan is going back to the real her. She looks much more comfortable, much more relaxed and oozes American casual glam,’ Susie remarked.

‘The Duchess obviously feels much freer now that she no longer needs to dress for royal engagements.’

PARED-BACK MAKE UP

As well as opting for a more relaxed wardrobe, Meghan has also been able to opt for a more natural beauty look since stepping down from official royal duties.

Celebrity make-up artist Lisa Little told Femail: ‘Meghan seems to be more relaxed in herself hence the style of make-up she is currently showcasing in LA.

‘Although Megan is clearing wearing make-up in her recent appearances, and still making a feature of her eyes and brows, she is playing down the face make-up.

‘Her make-up came across as trying hard to impress when she was a working royal. Although demure it was heavier and more professionally applied.’