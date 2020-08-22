Bala Mohammed’s bumpy political ride

Sentry

The last is yet to be heard in Bauchi State on the defection of former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources within and outside the state say more political troubles await Governor Bala Mohammed follow Dogara’s exit.

While the legislator had pointedly claimed that bad governance on the part of Mohammed caused his return to APC, the governor has boasted that the former Speaker is a spent force in the politics of the state and his exit will have no impact on his administration.

But some observers question Mohammed’s confidence saying the defection could be disruptive. “Just wait and see as things unfold,” one state lawmaker told Sentry.

It was gathered that trouble may start for the governor in the House of Assembly soon as many APC lawmakers helping the PDP administration to keep the peace are loyalists of Dogara’s. He was the one who helped ensure the emergence of the governor’s favourite as Speaker back then,” another source claimed. With Dogara back in the same party with majority of the legislators, the governor can no longer sleep with his two eyes closed they warn.

Already, the state executive council is feeling the heat with Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Al-Hassan Sadiq resigning on Wednesday evening. More commissioners and advisers may follow suit in coming days. If all these turn out to be true, then the governor should fasten his seat belt for a bumpy ride.