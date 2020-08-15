Balyesa Deaputy Gov Alleged Certificate Forgery: Its a pre election matter- Tribunal rules

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, has dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM), Mr.Vijah Opuama, challenging the eligibility of the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the last November gubernatorial election .

Following a unanimous judgement by the panel on Saturday, the tribunal held that the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy is incompetent and lacks merit.

The tribunal also held that Woniwei failed to prove the allegations of the forged declaration of age and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharged certificate levelled against Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, the Deputy Governor of the state.

The second judgment between Ibiene Stephen versus INEC, Governor Duoye Diri, his deputy and PDP is being delivered now by Justice Yunusa Musa

The Tribunal dismissed United Peoples Congress’ petition challenging Governor Diri’s election.

details later

